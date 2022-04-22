Caeleigh Goodman_WHS SOFTBALL

Caeleigh Goodman throws a pitch during an April 21 away game against Bismarck High.

 Photo courtesy of the Western Dakota Association

Thursday, April 21 was another frigid game day for Williston High School softball.

However, the Lady Coyotes braved the cold to take on Bismarck High.

In the first game, Williston lost 17-0, and the team wasn’t able to get a single hit, according to the box score reported by Bismarck on Game Changer.

The Lady Coyotes had 15 at bats and 12 strike outs.

Williston was able to get a run in the second game.

Although they lost 20-1, Taylor Washburn was truly the player of the game.

She led the team with two hits in two at bats and had one run batted in.

Although Williston was able to get on the scoreboard in the first inning, Bismarck High refused to let them advance.

The Lady Demons racked up three runs in the first, four in the second and a whopping 13 runs in the third inning to seal the games’ fate.

This is the fourth loss in a row for Williston, and the Lady Coyotes dropped 3-4 overall.

However, they have a chance to turn things around and break the losing spell when they host Turtle Mountain Community High School at 4:30 p.m. on April 26 (weather could change this).



