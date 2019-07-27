On Saturday, July 27, the Williston 15's recorded their first victory of the Midwest Plains Regional Baseball Tournament by defeating the Kansas state champion Liberal Rattlers in a high scoring affair, 13-10.
However, Williston's tournament record of 1-2 had them involved in a three-team tie for the final seed of the single elimination playoff bracket. Of those three teams, Colorado state champion Burlington Chaos allowed the fewest runs in tournament play, and therefore was awarded the final playoff berth, eliminating Williston.
The tournament will continue on Sunday, July 28 with the first game scheduled between Fargo and Moorhead (MN) to begin at 10 a.m., and the next game between Colorado and Albany (MN) to follow at 12:30. The winners from those two matchups will play for the tournament crown at Ardean Aafedt Stadium at four o'clock.
Meanwhile in Grand Forks on Saturday, the Williston Keybirds won their second straight game in state tournament action, beating Bismarck by a final of 4-0. Christopher Sathe, Brady Aberle and Garret Hill accounted for seven of Williston's 10 hits in the ballgame, and starting pitcher Zach Carson tossed all seven shutout innings to pick up the win for the Keybirds.