For the second time in as many weeks, a Williston High School student-athlete has signed a National Letter of Intent.
On Nov. 14, baseball player Garret Hill officially announced his intentions to sign with North Dakota State University. Then on Thursday, Nov. 21, standout cross country and track performer Leif Larsen made the announcement that he is taking his running talents to Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Larsen’s announcement was made at the campus of Williston High School in front of friends, family and members of the media. At the event, Larsen, who helped bring a state cross country championship to Williston in 2018, revealed he gave North Dakota State and South Dakota State strong consideration as well, but explained why he eventually decided to sign with MSU.
“The other two schools are both great programs, but I just felt like Mankato was the right place for me,” Larsen told the Williston Herald. “The MSU coaches and the team was really good at keeping in contact with me, and the cross country program is really young, but they are building it up so it’s going to be exciting.”
According to Larsen, who looks to study business in college, Williston boys cross country head coach Shane Wahlstrom was among the key figures in his growth and development as a student-athlete. As the senior runner stated, he views his coach an extended member of his family. “He’s been great, I love coach Wahlstrom he’s been coaching me since sixth grade, he’s watched me grow up and has trained me through lots of stuff,” Larsen added.
Meanwhile, Wahlstrom, who was also on hand for the announcement, praised Larsen’s selfless attitude as being a key asset to the Coyotes program. The WHS cross country mentor also believes Larsen’s success is a great example for younger members of the Williston program moving forward.
“As an athlete, he’ll give everything to the team in practice and at meets. When it comes down to competing, he was so reliable and always there for everybody on the team,” Wahlstrom said of Larsen. “It shows the rest of these kids what their hard work can do; it can potentially get them a scholarship and an education a great university, and they can show off their talents at the collegiate level.”