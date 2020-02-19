"Kolden is an athletic freak in the pool, it reminds me of something you’d see on Animal Planet.”
Those are the words of Williston High School swim coach Joe Kemp when asked to describe the ability level of Coyote freshman swimmer Kolden Kringen. In only his first year of varsity competition, Kringen, who happens to be the first swimmer in his immediate family, has consistently finished at or near the top in virtually all his events throughout the year.
Thus far, Kringen's triumphs include a top finish in the 200-yard individual medley (2:04.20) at the West Fargo Invite on Feb. 1, as well as a second place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:01.52) during that same competition. Most recently at the Mandan Invite on Feb. 15, Kringen took third in the 100-yard butterfly with a state qualifying time of 57.72 seconds. He also placed first in the 500-yard freestyle on Jan. 25 at the Minot Invite.
A native of Williston, Kringen credits his parents, Mark and Karie, as being instrumental in his growth and development as a swimmer.
"They get up early in the morning so that they can drive me to workout either at the ARC to swim or to do dry land training," the Coyote student-athlete told the Williston Herald.
Having been a member of the Williston Sea Lions for the past five years, swimming coaches such as Kemp, Joanna Baltes and Dan Branham have also served as key mentoring figures for Kringen in the pool. In particular, Kringen states that the workout routines developed by his varsity swim coach have helped to unlock the swimmer's full potential.
"The workouts are really specialized, coach Kemp focuses on what I need to work on," Kringen adds. "At the beginning of the season, we just kind of work on endurance and technique. By the end of the season, we're more focused on just the events that I want to do at state and WDA, such as the 500 freestyle and the 200 individual medley."
With regionals slated for Feb. 29, and statewide competition set to begin on Mar. 6, Kringen shares that despite his inexperience at the varsity level, he thrives on performing in front of an audience. Meanwhile, the mild mannered freshman reveals his goal is to focus on his own individual times rather than trying to keep pace with the competition.
"Seeing the people up in the stands, and the adrenaline of the moment really gets me going. I kind of start out as a quiet person, but I'm always ready to go in and work hard," Kringen continues. "I just want to finish out the season well and get a good taper and beat my times and just try to get the best place I can, that's it."