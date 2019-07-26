The Williston 15’s were very competitive, but could not overcome the Colorado Chaos in their second game of the Midwest Plains Regional Baseball Tournament at Ardean Aafedt Stadium on Friday, July 26.
With two runs in the first inning, and another in the third, Colorado jumped out to an early three run lead. Meanwhile, Williston had difficulty stringing hits together, and as a result, were held scoreless through the ballgame’s first five innings.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, Williston’s offense came to life as the club recorded four straight singles to begin the frame. Huntor Mapes came through with a base hit to right field which drove in Williston’s first run of the inning, then in the next at-bat, Kallen Clouse recorded an RBI of his own on a pop fly to right.
With two runners aboard and nobody out, an RBI groundout by Carter Bakken tied up the ballgame at 3-3. As it turned out, that would be the last run of the inning for the 15’s.
In the top of the seventh, Colorado came storming back with five runs to take a commanding 8-3 lead going into the last half inning. However, Williston would not go down without a fight. After a pair of walks to lead off the home half of the seventh, Sawyer Hanson electrified the crowd at Ardean Aafedt with a two-run triple to narrow the gap to 8-5 with nobody out.
Williston’s Derek Lee added an RBI single with two men down to inch closer on the scoreboard at 8-6, however, the 15’s comeback bid would end there as Colorado concluded matters by retiring the next Williston batter.
Up next for Williston in the tournament, they will host the Liberal Rattlers, who are also the reigning Kansas state champions. The game is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at Ardean Aafedt with a start time of 7:30 p.m. For weekend coverage of the Midwest Plains Tournament, please go to willistonherald.com.