On Monday, Sept. 30, the Williston Coyotes will begin competition in the Class A State Golf Tournament. The two-day affair will take place at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, located in Wahpeton.
Most recently, the Coyotes are coming off a third place finish at the WDA West Regionals on Sept. 23. According to head golf coach Tony Carmichael, he believes the morale of the team is in a much better place now than it was at this time last year.
“I think our overall attitude is better this year because everyone is a year older and more mature,” Carmichael told the Williston Herald. “Also, our travel schedule was much more favorable this year, so that kept our players fresh for the second half of the season. I feel confident that the girls will be ready to perform to the best of their abilities.”
Part of Carmichael’s confidence is due to the consistent play of his daughters, Carrie and Kaleigh, throughout the year. While Carrie notched a fifth place overall finish at the Minot Invite on Sept. 20, older sister Kaleigh came in third place at the West Regionals, missing first place by a single stroke. The Williston golf coach says he is excited to see how both girls will perform in Wahpeton.
“Carrie is playing some really good golf this year, and she did exceptionally well at the Dickinson Invite in August, and that is a very challenging course, so I expect her to have a good tournament,” Carmichael adds. “And Kaleigh showed alot of guts at regionals to play the way she did, so I’m hoping she can take that same attitude going into the state tournament.”
In addition to the Carmichael sisters, Williston’s Renae Dokken and Chesni Strand also enjoyed stellar seasons as both qualified for state individually at the Minot Invite.
Meanwhile, Sam Grasser notched a personal best during 2019, shooting 90 at the St. Mary’s Invite on Sept. 3. As for Maddison Miller, she shot a season best 86 at the Mandan Invite on Aug. 20.
Because of his club’s great depth, coach Carmichael believes that in order to achieve a strong performance at state, Williston’s golf team simply needs to display an even keel approach throughout the competition.
“Of course it is easier said than done, but I think everybody just needs to stay in the game mentally,” the Coyotes golf coach states. “Regardless of how they are playing, if they make a great shot, or if they miss one, they need to remain focused on the task at hand. And if they can accomplish that, they will be able to play to the best of their abilities at state.”