Following a rainout which cancelled the Mandan Kiwanis event on Sept. 7, the boys and girls of the Williston Coyote cross country team are scheduled to be in Bismarck for the Anderson/Stavn Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Meanwhile, boys head coach Shane Wahlstrom says missing the meet in Mandan will not pose much of an issue as the club prepares for their next competition in Bismarck.
“We were planning on taking this upcoming weekend off anyway, so we’ll just push everything back one week and perform well this Saturday hopefully,” Wahlstrom tells the Williston Herald.
Health wise, senior runner Leif Larsen is still battling a nagging hamstring issue and will not compete this weekend. According to Wahstrom, Larsen recently saw a specialist in Fargo for his condition, and is experiencing some sciatic nerve pain. However, the Coyotes coach says Larsen is expected to return to action sometime in October.
“Leif is doing better. Hopefully he will improve day by day and can join us racing soon,” Wahlstrom says. “Everyone else is relatively healthy on both teams.”
From a team perspective, Wahlstrom believes both the boys and girls teams are on a good pace at this point in the season. As long as both clubs continue to be steady and consistent, the Williston running coach remains confident in the Coyotes chances at state later in the year.
“I feel we are doing well to this point. We will really see this weekend, because this time last year is when the wheels fell off,” Wahlstrom added. “Hopefully everyone will stay in one piece and have a successful day. I expect everyone to give great efforts, and I expect to see most, if not everyone, improve this weekend.”