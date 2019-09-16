Coming off their home triangular meet on Friday, Sept. 13, the Coyotes were back in the pool on Sept. 14 and took third place in the Williston Invite.
Collectively, Williston finished up with a team score of 351.5 behind second place Minot (403), and the overall winner Bismarck Century (671).
Individually, Williston sophomore Marissa Branham enjoyed a spectacular afternoon, placing first in the 200-yard individual medley, as well as in the 100-yard breaststroke. In the individual medley, Branham paced the field with a time of 2:20.58, and swam the breaststroke in 1:10.02.
Williston's other top individual efforts came from Shawna Daley (1:09.43) and Josey Jackson (1:10.71) who finished fourth and fifth respectively in the 100-yard butterfly.
Meanwhile in relay competition, Braham along with Torgun Knudsen, Ellie Schmit and Savannah Goehring placed third in the 200-yard medley relay, clocking in at 2:01:13.
Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled to be in Minot for their next meet on Tuesday, Sept. 17.