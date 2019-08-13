After having the first day of the East-West Classic rained out in Jamestown on Aug. 13, the Williston Coyotes shot a team score of 332 on the second day of the tournament, good for a third place finish on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
It was the second time in as many meets that Williston has registered a third place finish this year, doing so amongst a field of 18 total teams at the Hill Crest Golf Course.
Only Bismarck Century (322) and Shanley (323) shot better scores than the Coyotes.
Individually, Kaleigh Carmichael led the way for Williston, shooting a 77 on the day. Carmichael’s total put her in a two-way tie for third place on the leaderboard with Abby Schmidt of St. Mary’s.
Meanwhile, Carrie Carmichael and Chesni Strand also contributed for the Coyotes, each shooting 81 on the afternoon.
Up next on the Coyotes schedule, they will be at the Heart River Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 19 to compete in the Dickinson Invite.