The Williston Oilers suffered a pair of tough losses in a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 7 against the Minot Metros.
Williston lost the games by scores of 11-1 and 14-0, a rough contrast to the prior two games where the Oilers were close with Bismarck and nearly won the games against the Capitals.
In the 11-1 loss, which was the first game of the doubleheader, the Oilers were able to score their one run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
After Williston got two outs to open the inning, the Oilers sparked a rally to get themselves on the board.
Jayden Iba drew a walk to get things going, and Carter Mcivor singled after that. On Mcivor’s single, Iba was able to advance to third during the play.
Kaeden Call was the one to put Williston on the board, nailing a line-drive single to right field to drive in Iba.
For the game, Call had the one run batted in for the Oilers. Iba, Mcivor, Call, Matt Goodman and Garrett Solberg each had one hit to lead the Oilers.
In the second game, Williston didn’t find as much success in getting on base.
Anthony Hickel and Benjamin Rath each had a hit to lead Williston, and Ethan Broome drew a walk to also get on base.