The Williston Oilers lost a doubleheader against Beulah on Wednesday, June 30, but the Oilers stayed close in one game with a big inning of scoring.
Williston lost the doubleheader games by scores of 14-2 and 6-3, and in the 6-3 loss, the Oilers were able to mount a near-comeback late in the game.
Neither team jumped out of the gates with big momentum, as the scoring didn’t start until the third inning.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
In the third and fourth inning, though, Beulah took its chance to score enough to hold a lead by scoring three runs in each inning.
The Oilers fought back hard in the fifth, though, and made a pretty good run at the lead.
Carter Borreson led the inning by drawing a walk, and after two outs, Carter Mcivor singled on a line drive to center field. Borreson was already on second after a previous out, so he was able to advance to third on the single.
Matt Goodman stepped up to the plate next, nailing a triple to center field to drive in both runners for the Oilers’ first two runs.
Kaeden Call stepped up to the plate next, also hitting a triple (this time to right field) to drive in Goodman for the Oilers’ third run.
Overall in the game, Goodman led the team with two runs batted in and Call had one RBI.
Mcivor led the team with two hits, and Goodman, Call, Junior Medina and Benjamin Rath each had one hit.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Oilers didn’t have as much success, but they were able to score some runs.
Jayden Iba had the lone RBI for the team, and Mathew Schmit had the team’s one hit.
Call led the team with two walks, and Iba, Schmit, Garrett Solberg, Brayden Borreson and Rylan Sullens each had one walk. Solberg and Kyler Layne each had one run.