The Williston Coyotes were beaten by the Minot Magicians, 7-2 at Hammond Park on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Senior No. 1 singles player Parker Rude was back in the Coyotes lineup for the first time since suffering a foot injury on Aug. 24.
Although he was defeated in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 by Minot’s Zach Diehl, Williston head coach Heath Glenn expressed his excitement to have Rude back on the court. “It was great to have Parker back in the lineup, he had a tough opponent and fought hard,” Glenn told the Williston Herald.
The two match wins for Williston came courtesy of No. 2 singles play Colby Nehring and No. 3 singles player Mason Haugenoe. While Nehring recorded a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Minot junior Ridge Jaeger, Haugenoe was victorious in two sets over Jack Wolsky, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. Up next, the Coyotes are scheduled to take on Bismarck High School at the Tom O’Leary Tennis Courts, in Bismarck, on Friday, Sept. 6.