Little mistakes blow up into bigger problems.
That is what Shawn Egge, the Williston Keybirds coach, said about a game-changing fifth inning that led to the Keybirds’ 2-0 loss against the Grand Forks Blue Devils (Royals) Tuesday, August 4 in the first round of the Senior Babe Ruth Class AA State Tournament in Bismarck.
However, this does not mean the Keybirds go home.
They play again at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 against Fargo Post 400 in a consolation game.
The Keybirds held off the Blue Devils until the bottom of the fifth.
The Keybirds’ Garret Hill was on the mound when he hit the Blue Devils’ Ross Meyer, giving him first base.
With Meyer on first, the Blue Devils’ Jackson Haagenson bunted the ball down the first base line, sending Meyer to second.
Hill fielded the ball, and when he turned to throw the ball to first he lost his footing and the ball tipped off Keybirds’ first baseman Camdin Miller’s glove.
Meyer advanced to third on the error, with Haagenson on first.
After Haagenson stole second, the Blue Devils’ Dillon Kuntz hit a line drive single to center field, bringing Meyer and Haagenson home.
“It’s just one of those things when you get to tournament time it’s just those little mistakes that come back and really blow up…(into) a bigger problem,” Egge said. “So up until that point we have been doing very well and it's just the little things that they capitalized on.”
But the Keybirds held the Blue Devils scoreless in all other innings.
Egge said at that point, they were just trying to keep the Blue Devils off the scoreboard.
“It’s tough. You try to tell the kids, when it comes tournament time, that those little things become some of the biggest problems,” Egge said of the inning. “So you just really gotta try to minimize them. They capitalized, we didn’t...Those are the types of games that you really gotta focus up a little harder than normal because now it’s state tournament time.”
Despite the loss, Egge said the team strengthened its defense heading into the tournament, and Hill was the guy they needed on the mound.
Overall, Hill had seven strikeouts, only walked one batter and gave up two runs, neither of which were earned.
“We never really thought we were out of that game, which is really nice,” Egge said. “The kids were still in the game...they were still trying to stir some things together so there’s still that motivation and enthusiasm behind them which is really good to see especially going into (Wednesday).”
As for the next game, Egge said his team is aware of what they need to improve on such as grinding out at bats a little more and taking advantage of mistake pitches.
“I think they’re going to focus on that tomorrow,” he said. “It’s just that one inning that really threw a wrench in the game...a lot of these kids don’t want to go home and I expect them to come out tomorrow guns blazing.”