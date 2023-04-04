Williston hosts WDA indoor track meet By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Watford City Logo (copy) Watford City's boys and girls placed fourth in the meet. WHS Logo The Williston Coyotes placed second in both the boys and girls meets. Williston High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williston High School hosted the WDA indoor track meet at the Williston ARC on Friday. Dickinson, Minot and Watford City also competed at the meet. Watford City and Williston competed well overall, but Minot took first place in both men's and women's varsity. Williston took second place, and Watford City took fourth. Boys results60 metersFirst place: Tyson Ruzicka (Minot)Second place: Levi Musser (Watford City) Third place: Jonathan Galbert (Minot)Fourth place: Aaron Cutshall (Watford City) 200 metersFirst place: Tyson Ruzicka (Minot)Second place: Ethan Dennis (Watford City)Third place: Michael George (Minot)Fourth place: Harrison Stewart (Minot)800 metersFirst place: Ivan Askim (Williston)Second place: Hunter Hart (Williston)Third place: Parker Schuster (Watford City)Fourth place: Tanner Edwards (Watford City)1,600 metersFirst place: Ethan Moe (Williston)Second place: Fynn Krenz (Williston)Third place: Thomas Haskins (Williston)Fourth place: Nolan Howey (Minot)4x200 relay: First (Watford City)Aaron CutshallJasiah NortonLevi MusserEthan Dennis4x400 relay: First (Williston)JD WilliamsFynn KrenzIsiah St. RomainEthan Moe4x800 relay: First (Williston)Ethan MoeThomas HaskinsFynn KrenzIvan AskimGirls results60 metersFirst place: Faith Brown (Minot)Second place: Maicee Burke (Minot)Third place: Rachel Nwankwo (Minot)Fourth place: Kaylea Kealoha (Williston)200 metersFirst place: Faith Brown (Minot)Second place: Emily Ash (Dickinson)Third place: Maicee Burke (Minot)Fourth place: Kaylea Kealoha (Williston)400 metersFirst place: Keira Shannon (Williston)Second place: Fallon Sampsel (Watford City) Third place: Lainey Powell (Williston) Fourth place: Akayla Slagle (Williston)800 metersFirst place: Hannah Geisel (Dickinson) Second place: Angela Wold (Williston)Third place: Hallie Nash (Minot)Fourth place: Maria Goodvin (Minot)1,600 meters First place: Cambree Moss (Williston)Second place: Scout Ulrickson (Minot)Third place: Angela Wold (Williston) Fourth place: Sophia Lade (Minot)4x400 relay: First (Watford City) Jaelyn OgleDarbie MobergFallon SampselAmelia Wisness4x800 relay: First (Watford City) Darbie MobergJaelyn OgleSavanna OlsonKatie Olson Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Geography Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Amtrak train collision with passenger vehicle near Williston kills 2, injures 1 Williston police arrest father in suspected child abuse case Williston State College partners with University of Mary to offer 4-year bachelor's degrees for less than $5,000 total Two Williston children killed in Ward County crash An 'unimaginable tragedy' | Four Williston children die in two separate crashes Upper Missouri River 9-1-1 dispatchers recognized Northwest N.D. Job Fair attracts 93 employers Light show in the skies of North Dakota Update: Driver in fatal crash south of Williston identified Grand Williston Hotel upgrades rooms, expands community events