Williston High School hockey fell to Century 2-1 at home on Jan. 16 after what seemed like a long match that pounded Williston defensively and offensively.
In the beginning, the game was in Williston’s favor.
Ashton Collings scored the first goal for Williston early in the first period and was assisted by Hayden Bergstrom.
Then, the Coyotes maintained much of the momentum throughout the rest of the first period and most of the second period.
They had way more shots on goal compared to Century at that point in the game, and they looked good offensively and defensively.
But Century responded with its first goal late in the second period (12 minutes and 56 seconds) and tied the match 1-1.
The Patriots scored after taking advantage of an opportunity.
It was an intense moment, the Coyotes’ defense was caught in a weak spot, at one point two of their players lost their sticks and after what seemed like an eternity of fighting in front of Williston’s goal, Century found an opening and inched the puck past Mason Haugenoe, Williston’s starting goaltender.
Century scored again, this time just over two minutes into the third period and held the 2-1 score for the remainder of the game.
After several close shots from several key players and a final total of 28 shots on goal, Williston couldn’t pull one out before time was called.
Williston was close, but after the second period they lost steam.
Century wasn’t an easy team to beat, though. The Patriots were fighting to move up in the Western Dakota Association standings, and after defeating Dickinson a day earlier, they came into Saturday’s game looking for a second win.
And in some regards, the Patriots played dirty.
Tripping, elbowing, roughing and interference were some of the penalties Century had (they had seven called overall).
Williston wasn’t innocent and had six penalties called on them.
But the way the Patriots moved on the ice and the way they berated Williston was what led to the loss.
Williston got tired but after watching the game and when it comes down to it, they only let two goals slip pass.
This was the second game Williston lost last week (the first was against Minot), and now the Coyotes dropped down to fourth place in the standings.
Century did move up and broke into the top five, sitting just below Williston in the fifth place spot.
However, with nine games left to play this season, very strong starters (Haugenoe, Collings, Riley Erickson, Kyle Mischke, Jackson Ekblad and Carter Bakken) and overall an incredibly strong team, there’s still time for Williston to see improvement.
The Coyotes take on Bottineau-Rugby at home Jan. 18 (it’s a makeup game) then they’re back on the road to take on Jamestown on Jan. 23.