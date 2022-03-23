Christopher Dick

Christopher Dick has been hired as the new head coach for boys golf at Williston High School.

Christopher Dick will be the new head boys golf coach at Williston High School.

His hire was announced on March 23 when Robert Conley, the school’s activities director, shared the news on his Twitter page.

Dick will be replacing Tony Carmichael as head coach.

Carmichael announced his resignation to Herald staff earlier this month after starting a new position in Watford City.

Opening day for boys golf is April 11, according to the WHS website.

Dick will be inheriting a team with a strong work ethic and strong athletes.

As of right now, there are several key golfers who helped lead the team last season returning this season.

Those players include Mason Haugenoe and Jackson Ekblad.

However, one of the most notable differences this year compared to last year is the absence of team leader James Powers.

Powers graduated last year and is now a freshman at Gonzaga University where he runs cross country.



