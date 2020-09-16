Williston Trinity Christian School
The Williston Trinity Christian cross country team ran in the 3K junior varsity meet at the Northwest Conference in Stanley on Sept. 15.
Twelve teams participated and the top 3 team scores for boys were Williston Coyotes (JV team) with 28 points, WTCS Crusaders with 90 and Burke Central Panthers with 106.
Hunter Hart of Williston won the race in 10:53.
But for the Crusaders, David Crain finished seventh with 11:28; James Richards was 14th with 11:53; Jeremiah Crosby took 18th with 12:17; lsaac Haugen placed 25th with 12:58; Benjamin Crosby was 26th with 12:59; Carter Ruffie took 36th with 14:29; Noah Pederson was 37th 14:30; and Gavin Grindeland finished 55th with 16:26.
There were 59 boys who finished the race and Crusaders head coach Bryan Eder said they were without their number three runner, Noah Crain.
Williston also won the girls JV 3K race with a score of 17, placing seven runners in the top ten.
Keeley Call from Williston won the race in 12:17.
For the Crusaders, lsabelle Crain took 14th place with 14:08, and Elliott Coughlin was 21st with 14:41.
There 42 girls who finished the race.
Noah Rolfe of Stanley won the varsity boys 5K in 17:03, while Brynn Hanson of Des Lacs-Burlington won the girls varsity 5K in 21:47.
The Williston High School varsity cross country teams are not part of Class B so they did not run in the conference meet.
Williston High S
chool/Watford City High School
The varsity boys and girls cross country teams ran in the Anderson/Stavn meet on Friday, Sept. 11.
Watford City teams also ran in the meet.
The meet was divided into two sessions, the early and late session.
Both the boys and the girls from Williston and Watford City ran the 5K race in the late session of the meet and competed against Jamestown and Century (in addition to each other).
For the girls, Eleni Lovgren finished first with 18:53.39. But in second and third were Watford City’s Hayley Ogle with a time of 19:10.95 and her sister Jaelyn Ogle with 19:21.08, respectively.
Also finishing in the top ten for Williston were Sierra Watterud in fifth place with a time of 20:33.04; Dru Zander in sixth place with 20:33.23; and Ava Marburger with 21:58.04.
But in seventh place was Ellie Schmitz from Watford City with a time of 20:58.04.
In the end, the Lady Coyotes won the race with 31 points, the Lady Wolves placed second with 39 points and Century was third with 54 points.
For the boys, the fastest runner for Williston was Ethan Moe who finished in eighth place with a time of 16:51.42.
Fynn Krenz was also in the top ten for the Coyotes, finishing in 10th with 17:08.62. The Coyotes’ Gunnar Alvarado missed the top ten mark, placing 11th with a time of 17:26.21.
For Watford City, Evander Long finished in 20:22.60; Parker Schuster finished in 21:08.0; Ryan Domerese finished in 22:46.23; and Lane Odenbach finished in 22:57.47.
In the end, the Williston Coyotes finished third overall with 56 points.