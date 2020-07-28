Williston High School swim teams host 3rd annual 5k

The Williston High School Girls and Boys Swimming and Diving Teams will host their third annual 5K color run/walk Saturday.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Spring Lake Park and the race starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $25 for each participant or $60 per family and cash or check will only be accepted.
Joe Kemp, the coach for both teams, said one of the goals is to raise between $1,000 to $1,500 for the program to cover equipment costs, travel or other season expenses.
But, Kemp said the annual event is really about bringing more attention to the swim and dive program and showing the athletes that their work is recognized.
“(Competitive swim) flies under the radar,” Kemp said. “You have to be a part of the community to know what’s going on, but our (high school) program grew and we have some pretty impressive athletes.”
Kemp said the idea for the fundraiser did not necessarily arise from need but rather it was something to do for fun.
He said the swim teams are part of an even bigger swim community in Williston. Many of the student swimmers and divers start on the club team, the Sea Lions, and as they grow up and enter high school they join the team there.
“(About) 150 families are involved between the (swim) programs,” Kemp said. “The kids go back and forth between high school swim and club swim.”
He said as the Sea Lions community grew and the members of the club team entered high school, they were able to bring fundraising ideas they learned while on the club team with them.
He said every team is always looking for fundraising opportunities, and that was how the color run got its start.
Kemp explained how the event has grown over the last three years, and is anticipating another high turnout this year.
“The general feeling I get from people… I think everybody’s pretty excited that there is an attempt at what we used to enjoy (pre-COVID-19) and people are willing to jump through whatever hoops necessary to get back what we used to enjoy,” Kemp said. “Everybody’s in a good mood and it’s just fun.”
During the event, participants will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last.
There will be free BBQ after the race and Hawaiian shaved ice will be available for purchase.