The Watford City High School baseball team traveled to Williston on Tuesday to match up against Williston High School at Aafedt Stadium.
The Wolves hoped to slow down the Coyotes offense and secure the team's first win.
The Coyotes had other plans and swept the doubleheader 10-0 and 12-2.
The Coyotes got off to a hot start in Game 1 and scored in each inning. Coyotes pitcher Micah Larson gave up only one hit in his start. Hunter Cowan started for the Wolves.
Williston was led by Larson, 2-4, two RBIs; Christian Combs, 2-3, two doubles, one RBI; Garrett Solberg, 1-1, two RBIs. Watford City's Carson Voll was 1-3.
The second game was scoreless through three innings. In the fourth, Williston had an eight-run inning.
Chase Collings earned the win on the mound for Williston, and Jason Hogue took the loss for the Wolves.
Williston was led by Kadin Finders, 2-4, double, three RBIs; Garrett Solberg, 2-3, double, two RBIs; Micah Larson, 2-3, RBI; and Haden Bergstrom, 2-4. Watford City's leaders: Tyesn Kuchenbuch, 2-2, double; Paco Baldenegro, 1-3, triple, two RBIs.
Watford City travels to Minot for their next game on Saturday. Williston will have the weekend off after the Jamestown game was postponed and will travel to Jamestown on Monday for the rescheduled game.