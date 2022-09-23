Williston High School soccer had a good week By Williston Herald Staff Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williston High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Coyote boys soccer team had a good week defeating Jamestown on Sept. 17 2-1 and then making a comeback against Mandan on Tuesday.With twenty minutes left and the scoreboard not in the Coyotes’ favor reading 0-2, the boys scored.Then, with just seven seconds left in the game, Williston scored again to get a tie and end in 2-2. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boys Soccer Team Williston High School Sport Football Soccer Week Comeback Jamestown Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 20 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Williston duo to take part in Artemis I launch New Williston bistro opens to the public on Monday Kerekes named NDPC Hall of Fame's newest member during annual conference Williston woman faces three felony charges after suspected child abuse Williston's Cash Wise gets facelift Motorcyclist killed after fleeing from Williston PD Best of the Bakken top three announced Williston State College has a clay target league for the first time Unveiling another campus monument at Williston State College Athletes of the Week: Coyotes dominate cross country home meet