The Williston High School football team is under quarantine until Sept. 23.
According to an article published on inforum.com, the school sent a letter to parents on Sept. 11 detailing the quarantine and a source confirmed that they are under quarantine.
The letter to parents said the team is being quarantined as a result of discovered COVID-19 cases, according to the Sept. 11 inforum article.
Head coach Andrew Mock also posted in the Williston Coyotes Football Facebook page and according to his post, the team has been quarantined under the direction of the North Dakota Department of Health.
There were no Facebook posts on the Williston High School Facebook page or the Williston Coyotes Athletics and Activities page as of the morning of Sept. 13 regarding the football team's quarantine or the letter sent to parents.
The Herald is still waiting to hear from Williston Athletic Director David Mieure.
"This is extremely unfortunate, but the health and safety of our players and coaches are our utmost priority," Mock wrote in the post. "Players and parents please pay attention to the team app for any new updates."
He went on to write that the team will be having a team meeting via Microsoft Teams Monday Sept. 14.
"Our season isn’t over," Mock wrote. "It will be a trying time to say the least but we are all responsible for taking care of our bodies and conditioning on our own at home."
The varsity team was expected to play Bismarck Century on Friday, Sept. 18 but that game has been canceled.
Also, a game between the Williston freshmen team and the Sidney High School freshmen team was canceled on Thursday, Sept. 10. However, it is not clear if it was canceled in part of the quarantine.
There is no word yet that the last team they played, Bismarck Legacy, is under quarantine as well. They played them on Friday, Sept. 4.
More information will be added to the story as soon as it becomes available.