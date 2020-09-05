A lot goes on behind the scenes for Williston High School football and several high school girls are to thank for that.
From setting up for practice to filming games and plays, seniors Essence Gleplay and Kayla Ralph and junior Karly Elwess said being a team manager is more than just a job — it makes them valuable members of a team.
It was a windy Wednesday afternoon when Gleplay, Ralph and Elwess met outside of the high school gym to talk about their experience on the football team.
They helped fill in each others’ sentences, laughed and smiled as they told their stories about being on the team and helping the players.
And in the end, they all agreed that all the practices, all the games and everything else related to Coyote football would be very different if they weren’t there.
“We have to do everything the football players have to do besides playing football,” Gleplay said. “And the crazy thing is if we were not here, practices wouldn’t go so easily.”
Ralph and Elwess simultaneously agreed with Gleplay as they spoke up and added their own input.
They asked who would get their dummies, who would film practice, who would get the footballs out and who would make sure water is available and the team is hydrated.
“It’s a lot of work,” Ralph said. And it is work that Ralph and Gleplay have been doing for a few years.
Gleplay was a manager since her sophomore year and Ralph said she was a manager since her junior year.
Elwess is a first-time manager this year and she said she has been waiting all summer to start.
And it all started when someone asked them to become one.
Now, they said they couldn’t imagine not being a manager for the team.
“I love being on the football team, I love that I know everything (about the team),” Gleplay said.
Elwess agreed and said she also loves knowing all that there is to know about football and the team.
“It’s fun to be able to know that information because I remember asking ‘oh when’s the game or what’s the theme,” Elwess said.
But in addition to the knowledge of the game and the team, which they said is only one aspect of the job, they also learn valuable life skills like overcoming drama and other stressful situations like dealing with boys who don’t always listen.
Ralph and Gleplay said sometimes the job can get annoying when there is drama between the managers or when the football players do not listen to them or help them out.
“Last year,” Gleplay said, taking a long deep breath,”I cried. (Some of the players) made me cry...but you have step back and say, ‘You can’t think about it.’”
Oftentimes situations like this create stress, they said. But overcoming that stress has become second nature for them and although they sometimes do not feel appreciated or respected by the team, they know their worth and know that without them, the team would struggle.
“We don’t need to be here for you guys, but we are here for you,” Ralph said.
Also, Gleplay and Elwess said through this experience they learned how to be patient and how to work as a team all while maintaining their sense of independence.
The trio agreed that stress aside, they love the job, and they love being on the team. They love the coaches and the interaction they have with the players. And they love football.
Gleplay loves the excitement and the work leading up to every game and said when it comes to game-day being on the sidelines is intense.
Ralph loves knowing the plays and knowing what the team might do or where the ball will end up, and Elwess agreed.
“You just watch them practice and I can just tell what they’re going to do (on the field during the game),” Gleplay said referring to the insight that they have.
Overall, being a team manager is not a luxurious job, but it’s one that has taught Ralph, Gleplay and Elwess how to be confident and independent, how to find their voice and speak up when they need to and how to hold their ground and stand strong among the boys.