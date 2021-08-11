Wade Messner | 2021 WHS softball coach

Wade Messner poses for a photo at Williston High School. He was named the new head coach for the WHS softball team on Aug. 11.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Wade Messner will be the new head coach for the Williston High School softball team this year.

Robert Conley, the WHS athletic and activities director, confirmed the hire on Aug. 11.

The high school is still looking to fill several other coaching positions though.

As of Aug. 11, they are still looking for:

a high school assistant volleyball coach HS Volleyball Assistant

a high school assistant football coach

one or two middle school assistant football coach

a high school boys tennis coach

one or two middle school volleyball coaches

a high school tennis coach

a high school baseball coach

an assistant high school soccer coach

an assistant high school hockey coach

If interested they can contact Conley at robert.conley@willistonschools.org, or apply at https://www.applitrack.com/willistonschools/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Athletics%2fActivities&all=cat.

