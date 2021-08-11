Wade Messner will be the new head coach for the Williston High School softball team this year.
Robert Conley, the WHS athletic and activities director, confirmed the hire on Aug. 11.
The high school is still looking to fill several other coaching positions though.
As of Aug. 11, they are still looking for:
a high school assistant volleyball coach HS Volleyball Assistant
a high school assistant football coach
one or two middle school assistant football coach
a high school boys tennis coach
one or two middle school volleyball coaches
a high school tennis coach
a high school baseball coach
an assistant high school soccer coach
an assistant high school hockey coach
If interested they can contact Conley at robert.conley@willistonschools.org, or apply at https://www.applitrack.com/willistonschools/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Athletics%2fActivities&all=cat.