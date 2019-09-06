The Williston Coyotes (2-0) made quick work of Grand Forks Central on Friday, Sept. 6, beating the non-conference foe to the tune of 33-8.
Williston’s offense got off to a fast start as senior quarterback Charlie Whitlock hooked up with Kyle Miller on a 29-yard touchdown score with just under eight minutes remaining in the first period. After an unsuccessful extra point attempt, the Coyotes jumped out ahead 6-0.
Later in the first quarter, junior running back J.J. Williams, who was not in the lineup last week, made his season debut in style as he scored on a 17-yard catch and run. With the extra point try good, Williston extended their lead to 13-0.
After another Coyotes touchdown, Grand Forks Central answered back with a touchdown of their own, and a two-point conversion with under one minute to go before intermission. Despite giving up their first points of the season, the Coyotes enjoyed a 20-8 lead at the break.
In the second half, Miller scored his second touchdown of the ballgame, and it was followed by a Whitlock touchdown run of four yards. All told, the Williston offense accounted for five touchdowns on the afternoon.
Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled for a road matchup against the Bismarck Demons on Friday, Sept. 13.