The Lady Coyotes hockey team notched a another win in their season record after defeating Devils Lake 2-1 at home on Jan. 23.
Saturday’s win came just in time too, because a day earlier the Lady Coyotes lost to Grand Forks by just one goal, 4-3.
As of Jan. 25, the Lady Coyotes sit in eighth place in Western Dakota Association standings.
Williston vs. Devils Lake (Jan. 23, 2-1 WHS)
Period notes
Williston kicked off scoring in the game first when Aaliyah Vondal (assisted by Jaidyn Naas and Talissa Harris) netted a goal four minutes into the period.
It wasn’t until the second period when Devils Lake responded.
Vivianna Kraft (assisted by Ashlyn Abrahamson) scored for Devils Lake just over a minute into the period.
Both teams remained at a standstill for the remainder of the second period.
Then nearing the end of the third period, Williston broke the tie when Nass (assisted by Karrin Rustand) scored the final goal of the game.
Goalie saves
Williston’s Olivia Bervig: 7-6-12-25 Devils Lake’s Molly Black: 7-5-3-15
Other WDA Notes
The game was worth six points in the ND League standings.
Williston’s Jaidyn Nass netted the game-winner in the third period.
Williston was playing its sixth- straight home game.
Records
Devils Lake, 0-10-0-0 Overall; 0- 10-0-0 ND League.
Williston, 2-8-1-0 Over- all; 2-8-1-0 ND League
Grand Forks 4, Williston (Jan. 22, 4-3 GF)
Period notes
The Lady Coyotes held the game in their favor when they scored the first goal in the first period.
Alea Bublitz with an assist from Alicia Beuning made the goal.
But Grand Forks was quick to tie the game and nearing the end of the first period Shaley Richards scored unassisted for Grand Forks.
Richards kept up the heat and scored unassisted again nearly a minute later and with just seconds left in the period.
Grand Forks ended the first period with a 2-1 score.
The scoring didn’t stop there for Grand Forks. Just four minutes into the second period Grand Forks scored another goal when Emily Becker scored assisted by Richards.
Williston found momentum and picked the energy back up with Jaidyn Nass scored assisted by McKenna Rehak less than a minute after the Grand Forks goal.
Williston tied the score at 3-3 when Hailey Thiessen, assisted by Macknezie Russell and Aaliyah Von- dal scored the final goal of the period.
But Richards led the way for Grand Forks and scored her third unassisted gaol early on in the third period.
Williston couldn’t turn things around in the final period and the game ended 4-3 in Grand Forks’ favor.
Goalie Saves
Williston’s Olivia Bervig, 10-16-7-33
Grand Forks’ Kaylee Baker, 1-10-8-19
Other WDA notes
The game was worth six points in the ND League standings.
The game was tied heading into the final period.
The three goals scored was a season-high for the Coyotes.
GF’s Shaley Richards factored in on all four goals.