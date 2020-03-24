With a roster of 15 players, the Williston Coyotes girls hockey club, playing in the 12 and under B Division, capped off their 2019-2020 season with a stellar overall mark of 34-3-1 and a state championship in the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association.
In Fargo, the Williston girls outscored their opponents by a whopping total of 23-2 in their three game state tournament title run. Among the many highlights for the club during the tournament, Kyah Stundal recorded a hat trick in Williston’s 5-0 victory over Dickinson in the championship contest.
Meanwhile, Abbey Tesoro and Brooklyn Ekblad also had hat tricks during the tournament.
For the year, Williston produced 239 goals versus just 51 goals against, and goaltender Maleah Ramsey recorded 16 shutouts in 34 games played. According to youth hockey coach Rachel Hennessy, a Williston native, she says she had an idea this year would be special right from the very beginning.
“I’ve coached most of these girls the last three seasons, and there are a lot of talented athletes on this team who continue to put in the time during the offseason to improve specific hockey skills, as well as overall athletic skills,” Hennessy tells the Williston Herald. “Most of these girls are multi-sport athletes and this helps develop athletic abilities tremendously, and this group really has a special bond as they have been teammates during other sport seasons, and enjoy spending time with each other outside of sports.”
So what makes the Williston youth girls hockey program such a force to be reckoned with? Coach Hennessy, who has three years of coaching experience between the girls 12 and under, and 10 and under squads, believes the answer lies in the overall competitive nature of each group that takes the ice.
“These athletes are driven, and enjoy being at the rink playing hockey. At a young age, they have already had a lot of success over the last few years,” Hennessy adds. “Just in the last three years I’ve coached, there has been great development on and off the ice. This will be an exciting group of athletes for our community to follow over the coming years.”
Regardless of wins and losses, the girls hockey mentor reveals it was her desire to move back to her hometown while helping the next generation of local student-athletes which was the key motivating factor in Hennessy getting involved in Williston’s youth sports scene.
“I love the sport of hockey, and sharing what I have learned over the years with other people is my favorite and most rewarding part of being a coach,” Hennessy continues. “Watching players who have made significant progress over the year, and watching them truly enjoy playing hockey while also working to get better each day is such a blast.”