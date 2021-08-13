The Williston High School girls golf team has nearly doubled its numbers this year compared to last year.
Head Coach Tony Carmichael said the increase in headcount is refreshing.
Not only that, but he said there is a wide range of skill level on the team from seasoned veterans to first-year rookies.
“It’s taking a little bit of a process (training the new players), but I wasn’t expecting this,” Carmichael said regarding the increase.
He said as of right now they’re looking at having 15 or 16 girls on the team, but that could increase if individuals from the middle school level join.
Carmichael said that is likely to happen.
Justin Graham, the assistant coach for the team, said this increase means that more kids are wanting to be active and involved.
“Golf is growing,” he said. “I know Tony does a lot with the PGA Junior League in the summer and some of these girls are products of that. But this is exciting. It feels like more kids are getting involved and want to play.”
Graham said over the last few years the goal they had was to work on the culture for the team and ideally they wanted to be a place where kids can come and feel like they belong.
“It wasn’t like that when we took over the team four years ago,” Graham said. “But look at last year, it was such an enjoyable season. It wasn’t our best, we took fourth at WDA and we were young…but it was enjoyable because of that team atmosphere and that culture that we’re creating.”
And he said the culture that they worked to create breeds success.
“If you’re a brand new golfer or if you’ve been playing your whole life, this has to be a place where you feel comfortable,” Graham said.
Carmichael said one of his main goals this season is for the girls to enjoy themselves, to enjoy playing and to enjoy learning even more about the sport.
He said he doesn’t want them to over-analyze their scores and to realize that when it all comes down to it, it’s just a game that they can conquer.
“It’s a game, it’s not life or death. We want them to learn the process and let the results speak for themselves but don’t get caught up in it,” Carmichael said.
However, with strong leaders on the team both Graham and Carmichael said everyone should be successful this year.
Carmichael said his veterans, like Carrie Carmichael and the Graham sisters Tegan and Scout, have taken up leadership roles and are positive role models for the younger or newer members.
“It’s a great positive group and all of them really want to be where they’re at,” Carmichael said. “It’s nice working with a great group of athletes. The major issue is to try to keep expectations in check.”
As for the COVID-19 pandemic, although things have been as close to normal as they can be, Graham and Carmichael said ultimately they still have to take it one day at a time.
But the difference this year compared to last year is they don’t have to worry about their season being canceled every time they play.
“Last year, we were just lucky we got through the season. Everybody thought we were going to end early and we were lucky that we made it through,” Graham said.
He also said that the team is still going to be mindful of what’s going on around them, like with news of the Delta Variant.
“It’s great that we can come and play and be normal and interact and be close to one another and not have to worry too much about it,” Graham said regarding COVID-19. “But, we still have to be conscious about it, because there’s still that (new Delta Variant) that’s becoming an issue again. But, if we’re mindful of that and things like cleanliness and washing our hands and…doing things that we should be doing anyways I think we’ll be alright.”
In the end though, Carmichael said he just wants his team to do the best they can this season.