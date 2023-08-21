Williston hosted their first and only home meet of the season at Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Friday morning in the Williston Invite. Eagle Ridge hosted their first WDA tournament in its history. Weather was on the golfers side in the event with predictions into the 100s but stayed decent enough throughout the day to not cause any issues.
Head Coach of Williston High School Girls Golf Justin Graham praised his athletes mental fortitude they showed during a slow start to the round. Rather than let a missed hit affect their next shot, the Coyotes kept focus and watched as every shot through the progression of the round showed improvement.
"What was impressive about our team at the Williston invite is that we started off on the front nine extremely slow and just were not scoring very well. As a team and individually we work hard on our mental toughness and working through rough times in a round of golf or working through a miss hit. This may be the biggest hurdle for a golfer to really start player consistent golf. Every girl on our team, even with a slow start kept their mental toughness and as they made the turn to the back nine started striking the ball much better and began to see their scores get lower," Graham said. "As I would catch up to the girls on the course, they would each start sharing with me a good shot or a par they got. I was able to tell them I was proud of that but prouder of how they battled mentally to stay in the round and turn things around. We ended up with our best team finish of the season. We can now see the sixth spot and are working hard to compete and qualify for state as a team." He added.
Mandan, St. Mary’s, Minot North, Legacy, Century, Minot High, Williston, Jamestown, Dickinson, and Watford City all competed in the tournament. Mandan placed first overall in the tournament with a team score of 323. Williston placed seventh with a score of 381 their best team finish as a team so far this season, Watford City placed 10th with a score of 423. Williston had three golfers score under 100 in the tournament (Scout Graham 88, Berkley Poeckes 93, Anyka Wiedrich 97), Harlee Olson (96) also shot under 100 for Watford City.
Williston Individual Final Scores:
Scout Graham-88
Berkley Poeckes-93
Anyka Wiedrich- 97
Dani Tinklenberg-103
Maya Thompson-106
Kali Larsen-116
Watford City Individual Final Scores:
Harlee Olson-96
Rylee Lindley-100
Abby Ryberg-112
Kamri Hodges-115
Alysa Holen-117
Addison George-118
The season is now in full swing with short time off between events. The next two tournaments for Williston and Watford City are the Dickinson Invite August 21 and the Century Invite August 29.
"This team is fun to be around, and they are responding to the coaching Jami and I are giving them. We hope to continue to see the positive growth and to see their individual games continue to improve." Graham said.