Williston hosted their first and only home meet of the season at Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Friday morning in the Williston Invite. Eagle Ridge hosted their first WDA tournament in its history. Weather was on the golfers side in the event with predictions into the 100s but stayed decent enough throughout the day to not cause any issues. 

Head Coach of Williston High School Girls Golf Justin Graham praised his athletes mental fortitude they showed during a slow start to the round. Rather than let a missed hit affect their next shot, the Coyotes kept focus and watched as every shot through the progression of the round showed improvement. 



