On Thursday, Dec. 19, the Williston Coyotes were at home for their second meeting of the season with the Bismarck Demons, who came into the contest winners of five out of their last six games, including a 6-0 victory over Williston on Dec. 7.
In the first period, the Coyotes came out extremely aggressive offensively, registering the first seven shots on goal. With 12:05 to go in the first, Williston drew first blood with a goal from sophomore forward Carter Bakken, who was assisted on the play by Hunter Rossland and Jackson Ekblad.
Williston continued their offensive aggressiveness throughout the period, however, WHS was unable to build on their one-goal lead in the first. Nonetheless, the Coyotes continued to apply pressure on Bismarck senior goaltender Quinn Ackerman early on, racking up 18 shots on goal compared to just five for Bismarck in the first period.
Late in the second period, with Williston still ahead 1-0, a five-minute major was called against Williston senior Denver Sheets. As a result, Bismarck began the third with 3:49 remaining in their power play. The Demons eventually capitalized on the opportunity with a power play goal by junior forward Nicholas Mortenson to tie up the game with 14:59 to go in the period. Later on, Avery McMahon’s goal with 8:33 remaining gave the Demons their first lead of game at 2-1.
With just 2:26 remaining in the third, Williston appeared to answered back with a goal of their own to tie the game, but the Coyotes were ruled to be offsides on the play. Williston had a few more shots on goal in the closing minute, but was turned away each time by a stingy Bismarck defense, eventually losing 2-1.
Due to the defeat, Williston’s overall season mark drops to 3-4, and their conference mark now stands at 2-3. The Coyotes will take on Dickinson in their next scheduled game on the road, Saturday, Dec. 28.