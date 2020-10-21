Williston football finished a winless season after a 39-14 loss to Minot Wednesday night, Oct. 21 in Minot.
But despite the loss, the Coyotes played their best game of the season.
They had two incredible drives that resulted in two touchdowns. Additionally, they had one good two-point conversion.
JJ Williams, #14, who has carried a lot of the workload on offense this season, scored the first touchdown on a run up the middle.
During that drive, the Coyotes looked good with quarterback Kadin Finders throwing a (estimated) 32-yard pass to #13 Malaki Sik with 4:48 left in the first half.
The Coyotes were trailing 19-0 at that point but the throw put them in a position to score, which they did.
Williams followed the pass with a nine-yard run and after the Coyotes converted on a third down and got a first down on a Minot pass interference penalty, Williams got the handoff and ran it in.
Finders was responsible for the second touchdown, completing a five-yard pass to Sik.
That drive was also excellent and showed what the offense was capable of at its best.
A two-point conversion from Williams brought the score to 25-14 in Minot’s favor.
Late in the second half of game play, Williston had a chance to decrease the deficit but when they didn’t convert on fourth down, they lost a solid opportunity to score again and gain the momentum and motivation they needed to finish strong.
Instead, Minot took advantage of that opportunity and turned it into another touchdown bringing the score to 32-14.
But that wasn’t the end of it.
With 3:38 left in the game, Minot intercepted a tipped pass from Finders and scored another touchdown.
As the season comes to an end, Williston has seen improvements considering the fact that they were also in quarantine for two weeks as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
In the last two games alone, the form and tackling by the defensive players improved significantly.
Williams had a fantastic game and season overall. He has led the team in rushing yards this season and was the go-to guy when Finders needed some yards.
Finders showed his talent and what he was capable of in the game against Minot. Wednesday’s game was truly the first time he was able to throw the ball to his receivers and gain passing yards.
The Coyotes have had a rough season, but just because they did not win a game, doesn’t mean the team is bad.
They have talent, they have skill but they and the coaches weren’t able to piece it all together.
There were instances this season where the team showed serious potential but they couldn’t get there.
The team is young and has room to grow as well, and they also have the opportunity to get better for the next few seasons.