On Friday, Dec. 20, the Williston boys swim and dive team came up short in double dual competition, losing to both Bismarck Century and Fargo South.
Despite the defeat, Kolden Kringen of Williston placed first in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:05.21) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.78).
The Coyotes top performer also placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:46.58) and third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:53.06).
Williston’s last invitational meet of 2019 took place at the Bismarck Aquatic Center on Saturday, Dec. 21. For weekend coverage of Coyotes swim and dive team, go to willistonherald.com.