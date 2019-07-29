Following an 8-2 loss to Fargo Post 2 in the Class AA American Legion State Baseball Tournament on Sunday, July 28, the Williston Keybirds were unable to keep their season alive on Monday as they fell to the Grand Forks Royals, 11-0 in six innings.
Grand Forks jumped on Williston early by producing four runs in the first inning. After a run in the second, and another in the fifth, the Royals offense exploded again in the sixth inning for five more runs.
In their last at bat of the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth, Williston managed to load up the bases with three consecutive hits by Brady Aberle, Garret Hill and Chance Johnson. However, those runners would remain stranded as Grand Forks closed out matters with a shutout victory.
Williston ends their season with an overall mark of 23-22-1, and a 2-2 state tournament record. After the game, Keybirds head coach Shawn Egge told the Williston Herald that he was proud of his club’s accomplishments this summer. “It was a roller coaster at times, but when it came to the end of the season, our guys battled their tails off,” Egge stated. “They climbed to the top of the mountain and surprised a lot of people with how we played this tournament.”