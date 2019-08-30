On Friday, Aug. 30, the Williston Coyotes opened their 2019 season with a bang by defeating the Watford City Wolves 41-0 at Legends Field.
On the opening drive of the game, Williston put Watford City’s defense on their heels, marching all the way down into the red zone. After a turnover on downs, the Coyotes defense forced a Wolves three-and-out, which gave Williston’s offense great field position for their second offensive possession.
On that drive, the Coyotes scored their first touchdown of the season as quarterback Charlie Whitlock connected with fellow senior Jericho Burbank on a short inside slant play in the end zone. The extra point attempt failed, which made the score 6-0 in favor of Williston.
Later in the period, Whitlock threw another touchdown, this one going to another senior Denver Sheets, who made an athletic play on the ball to haul in the pass with one hand. With the extra point successful, Williston enjoyed a 13-0 advantage at that point.
In the second quarter, the Coyotes scored their third touchdown of the half on a quarterback sneak by Whitlock, making the score 19-0. Williston would go on to amass a 28-0 lead by halftime, and eventually pitched a 41-0 shutout in front of their home fans.
After the game, Whitlock spoke to the media about his team’s overall performance, as well as the connection he has established with Coyote receivers Burbank and Sheets. “We’ve been working our butts off all off-season, and all these practices we’ve been putting in with great effort, we deserve this win,” Whitlock told the Williston Herald. “Those are my men out there, they are big targets so they make it easy. When they’re open, I’m going to give them the rock.”
Up next, Williston is scheduled for a road matchup against Grand Forks Central on Friday, Sept. 6.