Both Williston Coyote cross country teams blew away the competition at the Bowman County Invite en route to a pair of first place finishes on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The Williston boys registered a team score of 21, and seven of the top 10 individual finishers were Coyote products.
Senior Micade Shumway was the overall top runner, completing the 5,000 meter race in 16:37.71.
Freshman Fynn Krenz placed second as he clocked in at 16:46.06.
In sixth place, junior Gunnar Alvarado was the next fastest Coyote finisher with a time of 17:13.44. Fellow Williston runners Wil Olson, James Powers, Tyrel Ackman and Gavin Jorgenson rounded out the top 10 in the boys competition.
Meanwhile, the Coyotes girls team placed first with a winning score of 27.
Two sophomore runners from Williston, Eleni Lovgren and Sierra Watterud, qualified for top 10 finishes.
While Lovgren was the overall winner of the meet with her time of 19:08.93, Watterud came in eighth, clocking in at 21:41.52.
Up next for both Williston varsity teams, they are scheduled to be at the Mandan Municipal Golf Course for their next invitational meet on Saturday, Sept. 7.