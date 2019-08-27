Following a fourth place finish in the Minot Round Robin Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 24, the Coyotes boys tennis team was back in action on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Williston ARC against Minot in a dual showdown.
Without the services of No. 1 singles player Parker Rude, the Coyotes were blanked by a strong Minot squad, 7-0. WHS head tennis coach Heath Glenn told the Williston Herald that Rude suffered a foot injury in the weekend tournament, and decided to play through it and finish the tournament.
Then on Monday, Aug. 26, Rude was held out of practice. Meanwhile, Glenn remains optimistic Rude will be back in the lineup for Williston’s next match against Bismarck Legacy on Friday, Aug. 30. “He’s day-to-day right now, so we will re-evaluate the situation as the week progresses,” Glenn said of the upperclassman Rude.
Against Minot, all Williston players lost their matches in straight sets. However, the No. 1 doubles duo of sophomore Colby Nehring and freshman Braylon Higgs was highly competitive, losing the second set 6-4 against Minot’s Jack Wolsky, a senior, and Zach Renaud, a junior. Also for Williston, No. 4 singles player Raleigh Martin moved into the No. 1 position, and put up a valiant fight against Zach Diehl of Minot, falling 6-3 in the second set.
Afterwards, Williston assistant coach Tami Hunter praised the work of Nehring and Higgs. “This group has basically never played together before, but they competed very well against two older kids who have played alot of tennis together, I am very proud of them,” Hunter said of Williston’s No. 1 doubles team. “And Raleigh didn’t have to move up to the No. 1 slot, but he wanted to because that is just the kind of competitor he is.”