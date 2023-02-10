KML dancers
Kay Michael Lee Studio

Kay Michael Lee (KML) Studio represented Williston as a competitor in the Regional In10sity Regional Dance Competition Feb. 4-5 in Bismarck, ND. Many studios from the region competed at the Bismarck Event Center for the two-day event.

KML sent 13 dancers to represent the studio’s four competition lines to compete in multiple solos, duos and group routines in ballet, jazz, lyrical and musical theatre.



Tags

Load comments