Kay Michael Lee (KML) Studio represented Williston as a competitor in the Regional In10sity Regional Dance Competition Feb. 4-5 in Bismarck, ND. Many studios from the region competed at the Bismarck Event Center for the two-day event.
KML sent 13 dancers to represent the studio’s four competition lines to compete in multiple solos, duos and group routines in ballet, jazz, lyrical and musical theatre.
At their first competition of the year, the dancers’ routines received many first, second and third placements, as well as overall high scores for their execution, technical and performance abilities.
KML earned the fifth Highest Overall Score in the In10sity Challenge. In order for a studio to be eligible, they must compete at least five non-solo routines. For each eligible studio, In10sity Dance calculates the average of the top five highest scoring non-solo routines and compares that average to the averages of the other participating and eligible studios. KML was the fifth highest studio out of 12 studios at the regional competition.
This is KML's first competition of the season and they kicked it off with many accolades. The entire 2022-23 Competition Company earned First Overall Large Group for their musical theatre routine to “Annie,” a composite of their routines from the studio’s feature-length production in May 2022. The Ruby Competition Line earned First Place Overall High School Junior Duet/Trio for their musical theatre routine to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and the Emerald Competition Line earned First Place Overall High Mini Score Duo/Trio for their lyrical routine to “Suitcase.” The Precious Gem and Emerald Lines also won First Place Overall High Score Mini Small Group for their jazz routine to “Goosebumps.” The studio’s Diamond Competition Line earned Third Place Overall High Score Premier Teen Small Group for their jazz routine to “Good Luck.” KML is proud of how their dancers continue to excel in the more rigorous competition categories as they gain more experience and increase their difficulty level over time.
Four KML dancers were selected as “In10se Dancers” - in each regional city, the judges will select outstanding soloists from the Elite and Premier level in the Junior, Teen and Senior age divisions as In10se Dancers to be part of one of the most highly anticipated performances at the competition’s National event. Syndr Bagley, Mackenzie Locken, Avery Powell and Gracie Veach from KML were selected for this prestigious honor.
Outside of the top placement awards, dancers and routines are also eligible for Judge’s Choice awards. These are awards focused on special qualities in dance that caught the judge’s eye (i.e., emotional expression, excellent clarity in tap sounds, excellent potential in a dancer, etc.).
Mackenzie Locken, Abby Powell, Avery Powell and Gracie Veach were highlighted for their strong technique and broad range in dancing and entertaining abilities.
“We were all so proud to see our dancers recognized for their diverse dancing abilities, as that is a reflection of our studio as a whole. We firmly believe in being a well-rounded dancer, having a strong technical foundation in a broad range of dance genres, making you more adaptable and agile no matter the dance environment,” commented Kay Michael Lee Studio Artistic Director and Owner, Sarah Johnson.
The 2022-2023 Competition Company at Kay Michael Lee Studio includes 13 dancers ages 6-18 with choreography by Sarah Johnson, Abby Powell, Annie Osorio, and Kiara Bartlette. They have been rehearsing since August for their four competitions in North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. This was their first competition for the studio this season; they are headed to Grand Forks for their next competition, Triple S Competition, the weekend of Feb. 17 – 19.
Celebrating its 11th season of dance excellence, Kay Michael Lee Studio was founded in July 2011 by Williston natives Sarah Johnson and Serena Christianson. They are excited to share their combined experience of over 40 years in dance, theatre, teaching, and the performing arts. Kay Michael Lee Studio’s mission is to promote and support the art of dance through professional instruction, choreography, and performance.
In10sity Regional Dance Competition Results – Bismarck, ND – February 3-5, 2023:
Kay Michael Lee Studio
● The In10sity Challenge 5th Highest Studio, Kay Michael Lee Studio
● “Annie”, Debut Musical Theatre Large Group; 2022-2023 Competition Company, High Gold, 1st Overall
● “You Can Call Me Al”, Premier Teen Jazz Duet, Brooklyn Crouch And Mackenzie Locken, Platinum, 1st Overall
● “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”, Debut Junior Musical Theatre Duet/Trio, Ruby Line, High Gold, 1st Overall
● “Material Girl”, Debut Mini Jazz Solo, Emilynn Roloff, High Gold, 1st Overall
● “Suitcase”, Debut Mini Lyrical Duet And Trio, Emerald Line, High Gold, 1st Overall
● “Goosebumps”, Debut Mini Jazz Small Group, Emerald And Precious Gem Lines, High Gold, 1st Overall
● “Boogie Wonderland” Premier Teen Jazz Solo, Mackenzie Locken, Platinum, 2nd Overall, In10se Dancer
● “Blank Space”, Debut Mini Jazz Solo, Evelyn Sjue, High Gold, 2nd Overall '
● “You Say”, Debut Junior Lyrical Solo, Kambree Mcivor, High Gold, 2nd Overall
● “If This Is The Last Time”, Premier Senior Lyrical Duet/Trio, Abby Powell, Avery Powell, High Gold, Judge’s Choice, 3rd Overall
● “Never Enough” Debut Junior Ballet Solo, Scarlett Wolf, High Gold, 3rd Overall
● “This Is Me”, Debut Mini Lyrical Solo, Kennedy Schmitz, High Gold 3rd Overall
● “Good Luck”, Premier Teen Jazz Small Group, Diamond Line, Platinum, 3rd Overall
● “Can’t Wait To Be Pretty”, Premier Teen Lyrical Small Group, Diamond Line, High Gold, 4th Overall
● “Applause”, Premier Teen Jazz Duet, Aleah Anderson And Brooklyn Crouch, High Gold, 4th Overall
● “Who I’m Meant To Me” Premier Teen Lyrical Solo, Avery Powell, High Gold, 10th Overall, In10se Dancer
● “Hold Onto Memories” Premier Teen Lyrical Solo, Mackenzie Locken, Judge’s Choice, Platinum
● “Death Of A Bachelor”, Premier Senior Jazz Solo, Syndr Bagley, High Gold, In10se Dancer
● “9-5”, Premier Junior Musical Theatre Solo, Gracie Veach, Judge’s Choice, High Gold, In10se Dancer
● “Insane”, Premier Senior Open Solo, Syndr Bagley, High Gold
● “A Million To One”, Debut Mini Lyrical Solo, Emilynn Roloff, High Gold
● “Drops Of Jupiter”, Premier Junior Contemporary Solo, Gracie Veach, High Gold ● “Ready Or Not”, Debut Junior Jazz Solo, Scarlett Wolf, High Gold
● “Dr. Sunshine Is Dead”, Premier Junior Open Solo, Gracie Veach, High Gold
● “Prayers To St. Peter”, Premier Teen Lyrical Small Group, Ruby And Diamond Lines, High Gold
● “Barbie Girl”, Debut Mini Jazz Duet, Emerald And Precious Gem Lines, High Gold
● “The Parting Glass”, Debut Junior Lyrical Duet/Trio, Ruby Line, High Gold
● “Leave The Light On”, Premier Senior Lyrical Duet/Trio, Syndr Bagley, Avery Powell, High Gold
● “Beauty With In10tion Winner” (Photogenic Competition), Everly Anderson
● IN10SITY DANCER WINNERS: Syndr Bagley, Mackenzie Locken, Avery Powell, Gracie Veach