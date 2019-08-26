On Saturday, Aug. 24, the Coyote boys and girls cross country teams both earned second place finishes at the Heen-Ihmels Invite, in Williston. While Dickinson was the top overall team in boys competition, it was Minot who captured the top placing for the girls.
On the boys side, a total of three Williston runners placed inside the top 10. Fynn Krenz came in third with a time of 17:14, followed by Gunnar Alvarado, who took seventh place as he registered a time of 17:57. In ninth, Wil Olson rounded out Williston's top three individual efforts with his mark of 18:03.
For the Coyote girls, they were led by Eleni Lovgren who placed second overall with a time of 20:16. Sierra Watterud was the second fastest Williston runner on the day as she came in 18th place with a mark of 23:20. Meanwhile, Niah Shumway placed 19th with a time of 23:21.
Both cross country teams are scheduled to be at the Sweetwater Golf Course, in Bowman, for their next competition on Thursday, Aug. 29.