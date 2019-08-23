On Friday, Aug. 23, the Williston Coyotes football team hosted a meet and greet at Legends Field, and also held a pair of scrimmages in preparation for the 2019 season.
To kick off the festivities, players and cheerleaders were announced to the crowd, and a pair of scrimmages were part of the evening’s events. Players from the freshman team competed first in a 30-minute session, followed by a mix of JV and varsity players in the second scrimmage which lasted 40 minutes.
In between the two practice sessions, a signed helmet by WHS alum and NFL player Brent Qvale was auctioned off, as well as a jersey signed by members of this year’s varsity team, and a signed football by the senior members of the Coyotes squad.
Also during the evening, Williston senior quarterback Charlie Whitlock was among the players who spoke to the media. He mentioned one of the team’s goals this season is to shake off the disappointment of a 1-8 campaign a year ago and qualify for the WDA playoffs. “I think we have a really good chance at the playoffs, and individually, we look to improve off of the things we did last year,” Whitlock told reporters. “This year I think the team chemistry is better, and we are going to be working together as a group.”
Williston’s first game of the season is scheduled to take place at home against the Watford City Wolves on Friday, Aug. 30.