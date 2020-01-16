Following the passing of 15-year old Williston hockey player Boston Glueckert on Jan. 5, efforts have been underway to create a scholarship fund in his memory.
Partnering with Gate City Bank, the Williston Coyote Foundation has taken the initiative to create the Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship. In addition, the Williston Basin Skating Club will be donating all proceeds of merchandise sales from helmet stickers and window clings to the fund.
On Friday, Jan. 10, WHS held an Oreo cookie sale which raised a total of $2,668.69 in honor of the former Coyote. Then on Jan. 11, which happened to be the date of Williston’s first hockey game after Glueckert’s death, all donations and gate proceeds from that contest at the Agri Sports Complex were put towards the expenses for Glueckert’s family, as well as the fund itself.
Meanwhile, Williston head boys hockey coach Tyler Jundt expressed his gratitude with the outpouring of local support since the tragic passing of the former WHS student-athlete.
“I don’t know how much money has been raised to this point, but the support from our community, and even from other communities within the state has been overwhelming,” Jundt told the Williston Herald via email.
Anybody looking to donate to the scholarship fund can do so online by visiting willistoncoyotefoundation.com, or by submitting a check to Gate City Bank, payable to Boston Glueckert Memorial.