The Williston Coyote Foundation has officially announced the Williston High School Legends Class of 2023. In addition to 10 new individuals, four teams have been honored: The 1948 boys basketball team, which brought the first basketball state title to WHS. The 1963 boys basketball team which included future NBA coach Phil Jackson. 1976 and 1977 girls basketball teams, for winning back-to-back state titles. The ten members who have been honored:Don FougnerCoach Bob PetersonPhil Jackson Coach Pat Hatlestad Lori Anseth Gene Tetrault Ron ErdmanNeil Reuter Brian and Brent Qvale The Legends Banquet is scheduled for Sept. 28.