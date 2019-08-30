The Williston Coyotes tennis squad traveled to the Sanford Sports Complex, in Bismarck, for a conference showdown with the Legacy Sabers on Friday, Aug. 30. Unfortunately for Williston fans, the Coyotes were shutout by the Sabers, 9-0.
Still without senior No. 1 singles player Parker Rude, who suffered a foot injury on Aug. 24, Coyote sophomore Colby Nehring assumed that role against Corby Svihovec of Legacy and lost in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. In the No. 6 singles position, Williston’s Braylon Higgs was also competitive in his match with Nick Mathern before also losing in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.
Afterwards, Coyote head tennis coach Heath Glenn expressed satisfaction with the effort level of his singles players, but acknowledged the club needs to improve in doubles competition. “I was very happy with how we played in singles today. Once again, our boys were asked to step up with Parker being out of action,” Glenn told the Williston Herald. “The boys played hard and never gave up. Doubles on the other hand was a little disappointing. We will evaluate our shortcomings and be ready to go again next week.”
On Thursday, Sept. 5, Williston is scheduled for their next matchup in a dual meet on the road against Minot.