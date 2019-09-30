On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Williston Coyotes boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Rugby Booster Club Invitational. While the boys earned a first place finish with a team score of 28, the girls took second place, earning a team score of 70.
In the boys competition, WHS freshman Fynn Krenz was the fastest Coyotes runner, coming in second place overall with a final time of 16:29.16. In third place, fellow Williston runner Wil Olson finished up with a time of 16:31.47. Meanwhile, fifth place Gunnar Alvarado (16:34.03), eighth place Ethan Moe (17:26.17) and tenth place James Powers (17:31.90) rounded out Williston’s top five runners.
In the girls competition, Eleni Lovgren ran Williston’s fastest time of 19:21.84, good for third place overall. Fellow Coyotes sophomore Sierra Watterud was the next fastest Williston runner, clocking in with an eighth place time of 21:00.56. Morgan Landry, who came in seventeenth (21:54.12), and Vicktoria Holdaway, who came in nineteenth, (21:56.86) also represented Williston in the top 20.