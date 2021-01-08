Williston won its third-straight game after handing Dickinson a 6-2 loss on Jan. 7.
Game recap: First Period
Hunter Rossland scored the first goal for Williston in the first period after Dickinson put the first point on the board. Jackson Ekblad and Kyle Mischke assisted in the first goal.
Ekblad, with an assist from Mischke, scored the second goal in the first period bringing the score 2-1 at the end of the first.
Second Period
Ekblad wasted no time entering the second period and scored unassisted just over a minute into the period.
And the Coyotes just kept scoring while they held Dickinson scoreless.
Anthony Hickel with Ashton Collings on the assist scored the fourth goal of the game just 6 minutes and 25 seconds into the second period.
Collings scored a goal of his own with help from Carter Bakken and Ekblad nine minutes and 31 seconds in the period and at 11 minutes and 41 seconds Landon Thiessen scored the sixth and final goal with an assist from Riley Erickson and Mischke.
Third Period
Dickinson responded with a goal in the third period, but couldn’t catch up to Williston and the game ended 6-2.
Overall, Williston and Dickinson shared 24 shots on goal.
Williston sits with four wins, one shootout win and one loss and jumped up to second place in the Western Dakota Association standings. Minot is in the first place spot.
But Williston will attempt to continue the winning streak when they take on Minot at home Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m.