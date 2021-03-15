The Williston High School boys and girls track teams had a strong show of force Friday, March 12 at the Thrivent Financial Invite.
Friday’s meet was the first first track and field meet of the season not just for Williston but for Watford City, Williston Trinity Christian, Stanley and Dickinson.
Dickinson, however, only competed in several field events and didn’t have anyone lined up for the track events.
The Coyotes and Lady Coyotes placed first overall in varsity and JV events, and dominated the scoreboards.
Boys varsity had 201 points, boys JV had 138, girls varsity had 135 points and girls JV had 192.
Both teams also had multiple individual first-place finishes in different events.
Boys track and field
Alex Gilbertson, the boys track and field head coach, said in an email after the meet that the Coyote boys had a great season-opening.
There were many highlights from the day, and among those included first-time runner and sophomore JD Williams winning the long jump and 60 meter dash, Gilbertson said.
Another highlight was junior Cutter Jones winning the 200 meter dash, the 60 meter hurdles, the pole vault (he was the only competitor) and he was on the team that won the 4x400 relay, Gilbertson said.
Additionally, Gilbertson said Fynn Krenz also ran an outstanding 1600 meter run and also ran a leg on the winning mile relay.
Kole Mack also had a big personal best shot put throw winning the event, Gilbertson said.
“As a team the coyote boys also won the Thrivent Financial invite in dominating fashion with multiple other event wins,” he said.
Girls track and field
Out of nine events, the Lady Coyotes placed first in seven of them.
Much like the boys, the Lady Coyotes absolutely dominated the field and track.
Ava Marburger placed first in the 400 meters.
Eleni Lovgren placed first in the 800 meters.
Rigby Haskins placed first in the 1600 meters.
Zoe Dallas won shot put and Kaelyn Some won the long jump.
Additionally, Williston won both relay events.
Marburger, Lovgren, Kimberly Neumann and Sierra Watterud placed first in the 4x200 relay.
Lovgren, Watterud, Marenn Larsen and Savannah Wooden placed first in the 4x400 relay.
But it doesn’t stop there for Williston.
Williston placed in each event, except the hurdles.
And in some events, Williston was the only team that placed like in the long jump Sime and Taylor Rath placed first and second, respectively.