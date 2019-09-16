The Williston boys and girls cross country teams were in Bismarck to compete in the Anderson/Stavn invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14. While the boys earned a second place finish overall behind Bismarck Century, the girls represented Williston in the top 10, coming in eighth.
For the boys, Micade Shumway was the fastest Coyote in the 5,000 meter race, coming in fifth place as he clocked in at 16:33. Gunnar Alvarado came in 12th place with a time of 16:56. Meanwhile, Fynn Krenz rounded out Williston's top three with an 18th place finish (17:02).
On the girls side, Eleni Lovgren represented the Coyotes in the top five with her fourth place finish (19:30). Sierra Watterud was the next fastest runner with a time of 21:55, good for 43rd overall.
Up next for both cross country teams is the Becki Wells Invite, in Dickinson, on Friday, Sept. 20.