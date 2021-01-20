It was a close game but the Williston Coyotes came out on top over the Watford City Wolves in boys basketball, edging the Wolves for a 58-54 win Tuesday night.
The Jan. 19 game successfully ended Williston's seven-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Watford City still looks for a win this season.
Both teams were evenly matched heading into Tuesday's game.
More often than not, Williston held a narrow lead throughout the game, with Watford City catching up and tying the score every so often and vice versa.
There were several things that went right for Williston. They had more transition points with 15 compared to Watford City's seven and they had a big advantage with points off turnovers scoring 32 compared to Watford City's 12.
As part of points off turnovers they had 18 steals and 21 deflections showing that their good defense paid off on the offensive side of things.
However, what also helped Williston in the long run were the constant personal fouls that Watford City committed, which inevitably cost the Wolves the game.
In fact, with less than a minute in game play, Watford City couldn't make a final charge to close the narrow gap in the score because they had two back-to-back personal fouls that resulted in two separate sets of free throw attempts for Williston.
During the game, Williston had two key scorers—Edens Dumervil and JD Williams.
Dumervil led the team in scoring with 20 points and Williams had the second most points in the game with 15.
Jake Wilt had seven points, Kadin Finders had five, Austin Baumer and Jude Gabutan each had four points, Malaki Sik had two points and James Powers had one point.
Watford City's lead scorer was Jacob Berg with 14 points followed by Josiah Rojas with 10 points and Ryan Domerese and Caden Cluchie each had nine points in the game.
The win for the Coyotes might just be the boost they need to push through the season and get more wins under their belt. There's still a lot of season left.
The Coyotes are currently in ninth place in the Western Dakota Association standings and have two more home games on the upcoming schedule.
The next game is Jan. 21 against Minot and the second a day after on Jan. 22 against Turtle Mountain Community High School.