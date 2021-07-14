The Williston Boom softball program held a parade to honor the 10 and under and 12 and under teams for winning the Junior Olympic State Championship on July 11.
The parade, which was on July 12, started at Davidson Park and finished at Fire Station No. 1.
The community, including members of the Williston fire and police departments, helped celebrate the teams.
Both teams each won the 2021 state championship for the B Division during the North Dakota State Junior Olympics Championship over the July 9 through July 11 weekend.
Eleven other teams competed in the 10U and 12U tournaments for a total of 23 games in each bracket.