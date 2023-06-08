Boom 23

The Boom work on bunting drills. Learning the mesh with the team has been the early keys to practice this early in the season. 

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

Williston Boom Fastpitch 16U began practice on Monday after recently forming their team. The Boom will practice for the week before traveling to Bismarck on Saturday to compete in the season first tournament the Bismarck Blast. 

Early on in practice Head Coach of the Williston Boom Fastpitch, Mike Goodman, said that the team has been working on meshing together before the start of the season. 



