Williston Boom Fastpitch 16U began practice on Monday after recently forming their team. The Boom will practice for the week before traveling to Bismarck on Saturday to compete in the season first tournament the Bismarck Blast.
Early on in practice Head Coach of the Williston Boom Fastpitch, Mike Goodman, said that the team has been working on meshing together before the start of the season.
"Basically trying to jive together, it’s pretty much our varsity team, but at the same time we got a couple Ray girls, we just added a new girl from Oklahoma, so we gotta get together and jive.” Goodman said.
Maddix Faulx, who was named All-Region B pitcher in her season with the Ray Jays, and Autumn Bloms are playing with the Boom this season traveling from Ray this season.
Building team chemistry early on is the key for any great team. Having the trust of your teammates with the support can make the player better and the game more enjoyable. Keirra Slagle learned the importance of support in her spring season with the Coyotes and is eager to transfer that energy to the Boom.
“I learned that it is really important to cheer your teammates on. Making sure that you have a really good attitude, and not really bringing anyone down otherwise it kinda affects everyone. It affects everyone's playing time.” Slagle said.
Caeleigh Goodman recognized that team chemistry is what brought the team so far last year.
"Once we have team chemistry it’s really going to send us far. Last year we didn’t think we would make it that far into state. But the reason we made it that far was because we had team chemistry, we had the team bonding, we had everything a team needs.” Goodman said.
Goodman who is entering her last year with the Boom before competing in softball at Bismarck State College came off a great year on the mound for Williston High School and has been staying fresh and preparing for this season and beyond in her short break between spring and summer baseball.
“Going to the ARC throwing some pitches, working on different types of pitches that I need to learn for college. Because once I hit college it’s a whole new ballgame” Goodman said.
Coach Goodman has all the confidence in the world in Goodman. Citing her as a leader on the team and the number on pitcher starting the season.
“She’s one of our leaders here and our number one pitcher to start with. She had a great varsity season and hopefully she can carry it over to this travel season.” Goodman said.
Aaliyah Bertelsen who had an amazing year at the plate, hitting 10 home runs with the Coyotes including two multiple home run games. In the summer season Bertelsen is going to work on her approach to her appearances focusing on staying patient and not getting into her own head.
“Something that I am definitely going to change is my approach at the at-bat. Granted I did have a good season with my bat, but I was in my head a lot and a lot of times I would get frustrated in myself.” Bertelsen said.
Still wanting to wanting to hit home runs but a more all around game, Bertelsen's goal this year is to keep a high batting average.
The Boom have played in the 'B' bracket the past season but after competitive play the team has been moved up the 'A' division. Goodman wants to have a competitive year this year while also getting the team comfortable with the switch in divisions.
“We usually play in the B bracket. Now we are moving up to A this year. Generally this season we are really trying to shoot for at least top five in state, get into the higher brackets with the better teams, then next year we can start focusing on maybe being state champs.” Goodman said.
The Boom will play six tournaments plus state this summer beginning in Bismarck. The team will travel to South Dakota to play in a Rapid City tournament. All but the Rapid City tournament, which will be a three day event, will begin on Saturday and end on Sunday. The team will only play two non-tournament games against Beulah one at home and one away.