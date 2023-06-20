Williston Boom 18U team traveled to Fargo on Saturday to compete in a series of games over the weekend.
The Boom came into the weekend after traveling to Beulah and sweeping the doubleheader series 4-2 and 8-1. The momentum was on the Boom's side and the team took it with them in their trip to Minot.
The Boom played four games over the weekend returning .500 after splitting the weekend 2-2.
The Boom began their weekend with a 6-3 loss to BGMR followed by back to back wins against West Fargo United 16-4 and DGF 16U 9-5. Unfortunately for the Boom, the team would lose their final game of the tournament to West Fargo United 10-2.
In the 16-4 victory to West Fargo United, Williston was on a roll scoring in every inning of the four inning game. The boom scored two runs in the first inning followed by an eight run second inning.
Caeleigh Goodman had a day for the Boom at the plate and on the mound. Goodman finished with three hits and four RBI's in her time in the batter's box and pitched three innings allowing only four hits and striking out four batters.
Anyka Wiedrich, Chloee Stundal, Taylor Washburn, and Kali Larsen all batted in two runs, Tia Bertlesen also batted in a run in the win.
The Boom made a comeback in their second win over the weekend to DGF 16U. After falling early, down 5-1 through the first two innings, Williston achieved the comeback after scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth to claim the commanding 9-5 victory.
Goodman again would get the win on the mound, pitching a complete game. Goodman allowed only six hits, two in the last three innings and striking out three batters.
Goodman tallied two RBI's in the win. Kierra Slagle, Dru Zander, Maddix Falk and Stundal, batted in a run in the win.
The Boom head to Rapid City at 6-4 before competing along with 153 teams in Rushmore Classic beginning on Friday.