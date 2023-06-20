Williston Boom Fastpitch logo

The Boom will compete alongside 153 teams in the Rushmore Classic this weekend. 

Williston Boom 18U team traveled to Fargo on Saturday to compete in a series of games over the weekend. 

The Boom came into the weekend after traveling to Beulah and sweeping the doubleheader series 4-2 and 8-1. The momentum was on the Boom's side and the team took it with them in their trip to Minot. 



