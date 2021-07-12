The Williston Boom girls fast pitch 12 and under and 10 and under softball teams are state champions.
They each won the 2021 state championship for the B Division during the North Dakota State Junior Olympics Championship over the July 9 through July 11 weekend.
Eleven other teams competed in the 10U and 12U tournaments for a total of 23 games in each bracket.
The Williston 12U team kicked things off on Friday, July 9 after defeating Jamestown.
They quickly advanced throughout the tourney and eventually made it to the Sunday championship.
The 10U team kicked things off on Saturday, July 10 with their first game against Dickinson Orange.
And much like the 12U team, they quickly advanced through the games and went on to win their championship.